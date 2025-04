2. Atoms and the Periodic Table / The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified) / Problem 5

Which of the following statements are true?

1. Selenium (Se) has the electron configuration [Ar]4s24d104p3.

2. Silver (Ag) has the electron configuration [Kr]5s14d10.

3. Chromium (Cr) has the electron configuration [Ar]4s13d5.