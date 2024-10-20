- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
In an experiment involving the study of the reactivities of Group 1A elements with water, a small piece of potassium metal is added to water. Identify the reactants and products along with their physical states from the following observed chemical reaction.
2 K, Potassium (s) + 2 H2O, Water (l) → 2 KOH, Potassium hydroxide (aq) + H2, Hydrogen (g)
A small amount of octane (a volatile liquid and a component of gasoline) is put into a sealed container that has a spark system fitted into it. The container is filled with excess oxygen and then sealed. When the spark system is turned on, the liquid inside starts burning. Does burning change the mass of the contents inside the container?
In the molecular diagram below, the blue spheres represent nitrogen atoms, while the white spheres represent hydrogen atoms. Give the balanced equation for the reaction. Note that all the molecules are gases.
Balance the equations below by adding the correct coefficients:
_____ CuO + _____ CO → _____ Cu + _____ CO2
____ Na3N + ____ H2O → ____ NaOH + ____ NH3
____ SeO2 + ____ O2 → ____ SeO3
Consider the following chemical reactions with compounds written in words instead of chemical formulas. Write the balanced equations for these reactions using chemical formulas and all the physical states.
A) sodium + chlorine → sodium chloride
B) calcium hydride + hydrochloric acid → calcium chloride + hydrogen
C) carbon monoxide + oxygen → carbon dioxide
D) magnesium oxide + sulfuric acid → magnesium sulfate + water
E) sulfur + fluorine → sulfur hexafluoride
Identify all the soluble compounds:
a) magnesium chlorate d) lead (II) nitrate
b) copper (II) hydroxide e) barium carbonate
c) copper (II) sulfate f) silver bromide
Identify the ions in a solution where MgSO4 is dissolved in water.
Dextromethorphan is in the form of dextromethorphan hydrobromide (DXM•HBr) when sold as an over-the-counter cold and cough medicine. What does HBr stand for? What type of reaction is necessary to convert DXM to the HBr form and what is the purpose of converting the drug to this form?
Identify the products of a double displacement reaction between calcium nitrate and potassium sulfide.
a) CaS and KNO2
b) CaSO3 and KNO3
c) CaSO3 and KNO3
d) CaS and KNO3
e) K2SO3, CaS and H2O
f) None of the above
The blue spheres are sulfur atoms, the orange spheres are oxygen atoms, and the molecules involved are gases in the reaction below. Identify the reaction type.
Copper metal can be extracted from copper (II) oxide by displacing it with aluminum. This process is also known as the thermite reaction. Copper in copper (II) oxide will be reduced while aluminum will be oxidized, forming copper metal and aluminum oxide. Provide the balanced equation for this reaction.
Balance the following reaction equations and determine the type of the reaction occurring:
i) ____ KCl + ____ H3PO4 → ___ K3PO4 + ___ HCl
ii) ___ Ca(OH)2 + ___ Fe2(CrO4)3 → ___CaCrO4 + __ Fe(OH)3