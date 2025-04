5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions / Molecular Equations / Problem 8

Dextromethorphan is in the form of dextromethorphan hydrobromide (DXM•HBr) when sold as an over-the-counter cold and cough medicine. What does HBr stand for? What type of reaction is necessary to convert DXM to the HBr form and what is the purpose of converting the drug to this form?