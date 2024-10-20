5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions - Part 1 of 2
5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions / Law of Conservation of Mass / Problem 2
A small amount of octane (a volatile liquid and a component of gasoline) is put into a sealed container that has a spark system fitted into it. The container is filled with excess oxygen and then sealed. When the spark system is turned on, the liquid inside starts burning. Does burning change the mass of the contents inside the container?
