6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities - Part 2 of 2
6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities / Percent Yield / Problem 7
The reaction of hydrochloric acid with manganese(IV) oxide produces chlorine as shown in the reaction below:
4 HCl(aq) + MnO2(s) → MnCl2(aq) + 2 H2O(l) + Cl2(g)
Consider the scenario where 95.50 g of MnO2 is dissolved in a solution with 114.33 g of HCI
i. Identify the limiting reactant
ii. Calculate the theoretical yield of Cl2 in grams
iii. Calculate the actual yield of chlorine if the percent yield is 76.3 %
Learn this concept