6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities - Part 2 of 2
6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities / Percent Yield / Problem 7

The reaction of hydrochloric acid with manganese(IV) oxide produces chlorine as shown in the reaction below: 
4 HCl(aq) + MnO2(s) → MnCl2(aq) + 2 H2O(l) + Cl2(g) 
Consider the scenario where 95.50 g of MnOis dissolved in a solution with 114.33 g of HCI


i. Identify the limiting reactant 
ii. Calculate the theoretical yield of Clin grams
iii. Calculate the actual yield of chlorine if the percent yield is 76.3 %

