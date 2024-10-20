6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities - Part 2 of 2
6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities / Limiting Reagent / Problem 4
The organic compound 1,3-Dinitrobenzene is an explosive agent and a manufacturing by-product of TNT. Assuming that the nitration of nitrobenzene with the aid of a sulfuric acid catalyst and heat proceeds completely to give solely a 1,3-Dinitrobenzene product, identify the limiting reagent if 100 g of nitrobenzene and 100 g of nitric acid are reacted.
C6H5NO2 + HNO3 → C6H4(NO2)2 + H2O
