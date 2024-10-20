6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities - Part 2 of 2
6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities / Limiting Reagent / Problem 3
Phenyl ethanoate is an odorant that can be found in passion fruit, black tea, and strawberries. It is produced synthetically from the reaction of phenol and ethanoic anhydride.
(CH3CO)2O (ethanoic anhydride) + C6H5OH (phenol) → CH3COOC6H5 (phenyl ethanoate) + CH3COOH (ethanoic acid)
Determine the theoretical yield of phenyl ethanoate if the reaction started with 63.0 g of phenol and 39.0 g of ethanoic anhydride.
Learn this concept