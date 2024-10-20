- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A gas cylinder contains helium at a pressure of 200. atm. Convert the pressure to pounds per square inch.
True or False. The following units are commonly used for measuring pressure: atm, bar, mmHg, and Pa.
Convert the 29.2 inHg (inches of mercury) barometer reading to torr and atm.
Based on the kinetic-molecular theory, which of the following statements best explains the increase in gas pressure as temperature is increased at a constant volume?
Which of the statements below is a postulate of the kinetic molecular theory of gases?
What volume 12.5 g of argon gas occupies at a pressure of 1.22 atm and a temperature of 352 K? If the sample were 12.5 g of helium, would the volume be different under identical conditions?
Explain what is wrong with the expression below and write the correct version:
Inside a prep shed where the temperature is 18.°C, an arctic weather balloon is filled with 2.15 L of helium gas. Calculate the new volume (L) of the balloon once it is taken outside where the temperature is –52°C. Assume that the pressure remains constant at 1 atm and round the answer to 3 significant digits.
An expandable container is filled with hydrogen gas and oxygen gas. Hydrogen gas has a partial pressure of 0.75 atm and oxygen gas has a partial pressure of 1.45 atm. Which of the diagrams (A–C) represents the change in volume of the container when the Kelvin temperature is decreased by half and the number of gas molecules is doubled at constant pressure?
Which of the following diagrams represents the change in volume of a gas sample when the total pressure in the system increases without any temperature change?
Which of the following, based on the kinetic-molecular theory of gases, best explains Avogadro's law?
Which statement is TRUE about ideal gas in a container?
Gay-Lussac's Law describes the relationship of pressure and temperature wherein the number of moles and volume are constant for an ideal gas. Which of the following expresses the description of the Gay-Lussac's Law?
At 250°C, a 365 mL sample of neon gas has a pressure of 2.00 atm. If the temperature of the gas sample is raised to 750 K, its pressure is changed to 675 mmHg, and the amount of gas remains unchanged, determine the final volume of the gas.
Calculate the mass of ethane (C2H6) at STP with a volume of 11.3 L.