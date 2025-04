8. Gases, Liquids and Solids / The Ideal Gas Law Derivations / Problem 8

Inside a prep shed where the temperature is 18.°C, an arctic weather balloon is filled with 2.15 L of helium gas. Calculate the new volume (L) of the balloon once it is taken outside where the temperature is –52°C. Assume that the pressure remains constant at 1 atm and round the answer to 3 significant digits.