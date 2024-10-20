Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
New!
Business Calculus
New!
Statistics
New!
Business Statistics
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Sciences
Psychology
New!
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
AI Tools
Channels Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Explore
Bookmarks
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Explore
Bookmarks
Back
8. Gases, Liquids and Solids - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
8. Gases, Liquids and Solids - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
11 of 15
Next
8. Gases, Liquids and Solids / Chemistry Gas Laws / Problem 11
Which of the following, based on the kinetic-molecular theory of gases, best explains Avogadro's law?
A
Avogadro's law is valid independent of the chemical identity of the gas since the volume of space occupied by gas molecules is significantly less than the volume of space between molecules.
B
Avogadro's law is valid dependent on the chemical identity of the gas since gas molecules are always moving quickly and randomly.
C
Avogadro's law is valid independent of the chemical identity of the gas since gas molecules do not have attractive or repulsive forces with each other.
D
Avogadro's law is valid dependent on the chemical identity of the gas since the temperature of the gas affects the average kinetic energy of the gas molecules.
Ask a question
0
Show Answer
Learn this concept