GOB Chemistry
8. Gases, Liquids and Solids - Part 1 of 2
8. Gases, Liquids and Solids - Part 1 of 2
8. Gases, Liquids and Solids / Kinetic Molecular Theory / Problem 5
Which of the statements below is a postulate of the kinetic molecular theory of gases?
A
The volume occupied by the individual gas particles in a gas sample is significantly smaller but cannot be considered negligible.
B
The volume of the individual gas particles can be considered negligible because the distances between the gas particles are significantly smaller compared to the sizes of the gas particles.
C
The volume of the individual gas particles can be considered negligible because the size of the individual gas particles is significantly smaller compared to the distances between them.
D
The volume of the gas particles cannot be assumed to be negligible. This is because even though the volume occupied by the individual gas particles is very small, the distances between the gas particles are not hugely different from the sizes of the gas particles.
E
None of the above.
