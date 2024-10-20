GOB Chemistry
Determine which bond is less polar, Se–F or Br–F.
True or False: A difference in electronegativity ranging from 0.1 to 0.4 will result in a polar covalent bond.
Consider a bond formed between P and Cl. Use the symbol δ+ to indicate the positive end and use δ– to indicate the negative end of the bond then show the direction of the dipole arrow.
Which molecule has a more polar bond, AsF3 or AsCl3?
Which atom would have the negative pole in the FI molecule?
Describe the nature of electrons in a polar covalent bond.
Which compound contains nonpolar bonds?