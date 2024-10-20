Which of the following statements accurately describe the interactions between cofactors (eg Mg2+) and ATP in the context of enzymatic reactions?

I. Cofactors such as Mg2+ stabilize the negative charges on ATP’s phosphate groups, facilitating their transfer.

II. Cofactors directly transfer phosphate groups from ATP to substrates during enzyme-catalyzed reactions.

III. Cofactors are required for ATP binding to the enzyme’s active site in some reactions.

IV. The interaction between ATP and cofactors is primarily due to hydrogen bonding between the two molecules.