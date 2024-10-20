Which of the statements are true about the interaction of amino acids in the active site of an enzyme’s primary structure?

I. The primary structure of an enzyme directly determines the specific sequence of amino acids in the active site, influencing substrate binding.

II. Amino acids in the primary structure can influence the enzyme's overall three-dimensional shape, but they do not directly affect the active site’s properties.

III. Interactions between amino acids in the active site are essential for the enzyme's specificity and catalytic activity.

IV. Changes in the primary structure of an enzyme can lead to alterations in the active site’s configuration and enzyme activity.