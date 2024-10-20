Which statement(s) is/are correct regarding isoenzymes?

i. Isoenzymes are different forms of the same enzyme that catalyze the same chemical reaction but differ in their molecular structure.

ii. Isoenzymes are always identical in structure and function.

iii. Isoenzymes can vary in their kinetic properties, such as affinity for substrates and maximum reaction rates.

iv. Isoenzymes may be tissue-specific, allowing for specialized regulation and adaptation to the needs of different tissues.