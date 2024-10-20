The ascorbic acid recommended daily intake for a 13-year-old child is 0.0450 grams. To meet the recommended daily intake for a 13-year-old child, how many liters of ascorbic acid syrup that contains 2.00% (m/v) ascorbic acid should be given?
A child drinks a glass of milk with 0.131% calcium (m/v) daily. If the glass has a volume of 250. mL, how many grams of calcium does the child consume in 5 days?
Pavy's solution, a glucose reagent, contains 30.0% (v/v) ammonium hydroxide (NH4OH). What is the volume (in milliliters) of NH4OH in 475 mL of Pavy's solution?
Two solutions are stored separately in glass bottles: 7.00% (m/v) methyl pyruvate solution and 7.00% (m/m) methyl pyruvate solution. Determine the difference between them.
There are two solutions: 2.00% (m/v) chloroform solution and 2.00% (m/m) chloroform solution. What is the difference between them?
Amoxicillin is used to treat a number of bacterial infections. Calculate the volume of 1.0% (m/v) solution required to obtain 2.5 mg of amoxicillin.
Calculate the amount of solute (in moles) needed to prepare a 500.0 mL solution of 2.6% (m/v) CuSO4 (MW = 159.60 g/mol).