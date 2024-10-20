Consider the equilibrium process (K = 34 at 25 °C):
Lactose (aq) + H2O (l) ⇌ Glucose (aq) + Galactose (aq)
Is the formation of products favored at equilibrium? What are the relative concentrations of the species involved at equilibrium?
Consider the equilibrium reaction:
H2 (g) + I2 (g) ⇌ 2 HI (g)
Calculate [I2] at equilibrium when [H2] = 0.0160 mol/L and [HI] = 0.0320 mol/L (K = 2.90×10−1 at 300 Kelvin).
Provide the equilibrium expression for: NH4NO3(s) ⇌ N2O(g) + 2 H2O(g)
Which of the following statements is true for a chemical reaction for which the value of equilibrium constant (K) is too large (K >> 1)?
Consider the following reaction at 298 K:
A(g) + 3 B2(g) → 2 C(g)
At equilibrium partial pressures are A = 0.075 atm, B2 = 0.58 atm, and C = 0.753 atm. What is the value of Kp?