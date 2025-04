7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium / The Equilibrium Constant / Problem 2

Consider the equilibrium reaction:

H 2 (g) + I 2 (g) ⇌ 2 HI (g)

Calculate [I 2 ] at equilibrium when [H 2 ] = 0.0160 mol/L and [HI] = 0.0320 mol/L (K = 2.90×10−1 at 300 Kelvin).