7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium / The Equilibrium Constant / Problem 5

Consider the following reaction at 298 K:

A(g) + 3 B 2 (g) → 2 C(g)

At equilibrium partial pressures are A = 0.075 atm, B 2 = 0.58 atm, and C = 0.753 atm. What is the value of K p ?