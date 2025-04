7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium / The Equilibrium Constant / Problem 1

Consider the equilibrium process (K = 34 at 25 °C):

Lactose (aq) + H 2 O (l) ⇌ Glucose (aq) + Galactose (aq)

Is the formation of products favored at equilibrium? What are the relative concentrations of the species involved at equilibrium?