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Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions definitions

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  • Dehydration Reaction
    A process where an alcohol and sulfuric acid interact, resulting in the removal of water and formation of an alkene.
  • Sulfuric Acid
    A strong acid, H2SO4, used to initiate the removal of water from alcohols during alkene formation.
  • Alcohol
    An organic compound containing an OH group, serving as the starting material in dehydration to form alkenes.
  • Alkene
    A hydrocarbon product featuring a carbon-carbon double bond, formed after water is removed from an alcohol.
  • Alcohol Carbon
    The specific carbon atom in an alcohol molecule directly bonded to the OH group, which loses this group during dehydration.
  • Neighboring Carbon
    A carbon atom adjacent to the alcohol carbon, which loses a hydrogen atom during the dehydration process.
  • Double Bond
    A chemical bond formed between two carbons after both lose atoms, resulting in the characteristic structure of alkenes.
  • Water
    A molecule, H2O, eliminated from the reactants during the transformation of alcohol to alkene.
  • Zaitsev's Rule
    A guideline stating that the hydrogen is removed from the neighboring carbon with fewer hydrogens during dehydration.
  • Symmetrical Reaction
    A scenario where neighboring carbons are identical, allowing hydrogen loss from either side during dehydration.
  • Methyl Group
    A -CH3 group, often found as a neighboring carbon in alcohols undergoing dehydration.
  • Elimination Reaction
    A broader reaction type where atoms are removed from a molecule, as seen in alcohol dehydration to form alkenes.
  • CH2 Group
    A methylene unit, which may lose a hydrogen during dehydration, affecting the position of the new double bond.