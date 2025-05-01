Dehydration Reaction A process where an alcohol and sulfuric acid interact, resulting in the removal of water and formation of an alkene.

Sulfuric Acid A strong acid, H2SO4, used to initiate the removal of water from alcohols during alkene formation.

Alcohol An organic compound containing an OH group, serving as the starting material in dehydration to form alkenes.

Alkene A hydrocarbon product featuring a carbon-carbon double bond, formed after water is removed from an alcohol.

Alcohol Carbon The specific carbon atom in an alcohol molecule directly bonded to the OH group, which loses this group during dehydration.

Neighboring Carbon A carbon atom adjacent to the alcohol carbon, which loses a hydrogen atom during the dehydration process.