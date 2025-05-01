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Dehydration Reaction A process where an alcohol and sulfuric acid interact, resulting in the removal of water and formation of an alkene. Sulfuric Acid A strong acid, H2SO4, used to initiate the removal of water from alcohols during alkene formation. Alcohol An organic compound containing an OH group, serving as the starting material in dehydration to form alkenes. Alkene A hydrocarbon product featuring a carbon-carbon double bond, formed after water is removed from an alcohol. Alcohol Carbon The specific carbon atom in an alcohol molecule directly bonded to the OH group, which loses this group during dehydration. Neighboring Carbon A carbon atom adjacent to the alcohol carbon, which loses a hydrogen atom during the dehydration process. Double Bond A chemical bond formed between two carbons after both lose atoms, resulting in the characteristic structure of alkenes. Water A molecule, H2O, eliminated from the reactants during the transformation of alcohol to alkene. Zaitsev's Rule A guideline stating that the hydrogen is removed from the neighboring carbon with fewer hydrogens during dehydration. Symmetrical Reaction A scenario where neighboring carbons are identical, allowing hydrogen loss from either side during dehydration. Methyl Group A -CH3 group, often found as a neighboring carbon in alcohols undergoing dehydration. Elimination Reaction A broader reaction type where atoms are removed from a molecule, as seen in alcohol dehydration to form alkenes. CH2 Group A methylene unit, which may lose a hydrogen during dehydration, affecting the position of the new double bond.
Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions definitions
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