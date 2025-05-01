What is the main reagent used in the dehydration of alcohols to form alkenes? Sulfuric acid (H2SO4) is the main reagent used in the dehydration of alcohols to form alkenes.

What is lost from the alcohol molecule during a dehydration reaction? A water molecule (H2O) is lost from the alcohol during a dehydration reaction.

Which atom is lost from the alcohol carbon in a dehydration reaction? The OH group is lost from the alcohol carbon.

From which neighboring carbon is the hydrogen atom lost during dehydration? The hydrogen atom is lost from a neighboring carbon adjacent to the alcohol carbon.

What type of bond is formed between the alcohol carbon and its neighbor after dehydration? A double bond (alkene) is formed between the alcohol carbon and its neighboring carbon.

What happens if the neighboring carbons to the alcohol carbon are identical in a dehydration reaction? If the neighboring carbons are identical, the hydrogen can be lost from either side.