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Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions quiz

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  • What is the main reagent used in the dehydration of alcohols to form alkenes?
    Sulfuric acid (H2SO4) is the main reagent used in the dehydration of alcohols to form alkenes.
  • What is lost from the alcohol molecule during a dehydration reaction?
    A water molecule (H2O) is lost from the alcohol during a dehydration reaction.
  • Which atom is lost from the alcohol carbon in a dehydration reaction?
    The OH group is lost from the alcohol carbon.
  • From which neighboring carbon is the hydrogen atom lost during dehydration?
    The hydrogen atom is lost from a neighboring carbon adjacent to the alcohol carbon.
  • What type of bond is formed between the alcohol carbon and its neighbor after dehydration?
    A double bond (alkene) is formed between the alcohol carbon and its neighboring carbon.
  • What happens if the neighboring carbons to the alcohol carbon are identical in a dehydration reaction?
    If the neighboring carbons are identical, the hydrogen can be lost from either side.
  • What rule is used to determine which hydrogen is lost when neighboring carbons are different?
    Zaitsev's rule is used to determine which hydrogen is lost.
  • According to Zaitsev's rule, from which carbon is the hydrogen lost?
    The hydrogen is lost from the neighboring carbon with fewer hydrogens.
  • Why must the alcohol carbon and its neighbor form a double bond after dehydration?
    They must form a double bond to maintain four bonds for each carbon after losing OH and H.
  • What is the product of a dehydration reaction of an alcohol?
    The product is an alkene.
  • What is the role of sulfuric acid in the dehydration reaction?
    Sulfuric acid acts as a catalyst to promote the loss of water and formation of the alkene.
  • What is the significance of Zaitsev's rule in dehydration reactions?
    Zaitsev's rule ensures the most substituted (stable) alkene is formed by removing H from the carbon with fewer hydrogens.
  • What happens to the structure of the alcohol after the loss of OH and H?
    The alcohol carbon and its neighbor each lose a bond and form a double bond with each other.
  • In a dehydration reaction, what must be true about the number of bonds each carbon has after the reaction?
    Each carbon must still have four bonds after the reaction.
  • When is Zaitsev's rule not needed in a dehydration reaction?
    Zaitsev's rule is not needed when the neighboring carbons are identical, as the hydrogen can be lost from either side.