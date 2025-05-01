Skip to main content
Back

Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/13
  • Oxidizing Agent
    Substance responsible for increasing the number of carbon-oxygen bonds in alcohols during chemical transformation.
  • Sodium Dichromate
    Group 1A compound used in acidic solution to facilitate the oxidation of alcohols in organic reactions.
  • Potassium Dichromate
    Alternative to sodium-based oxidizer, providing the dichromate ion for alcohol oxidation in acidic medium.
  • Sulfuric Acid
    Acidic solvent that enables dichromate compounds to react efficiently with alcohols during oxidation.
  • Carbon-Oxygen Bond
    Connection formed during oxidation, increasing the oxygen content of organic molecules without altering carbon chains.
  • Carbon-Carbon Bond
    Structural link in organic molecules that remains intact during alcohol oxidation processes.
  • Alcohol
    Organic compound containing a hydroxyl group, serving as the starting material for oxidation to carbonyl derivatives.
  • Carbonyl Compound
    Molecule featuring a carbon double-bonded to oxygen, produced from alcohol oxidation and classified as aldehyde or ketone.
  • Aldehyde
    Carbonyl-containing product formed from primary alcohol oxidation, with the carbonyl group at a molecule's end.
  • Ketone
    Carbonyl-containing product from secondary alcohol oxidation, with the carbonyl group within the carbon chain.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    Highly oxidized organic compound with both a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon, formed from further oxidation.
  • Functional Group
    Specific atom arrangement in organic molecules, such as hydroxyl or carbonyl, that determines chemical reactivity.
  • Group 1A Element
    Category in the periodic table including sodium and potassium, whose salts are used in dichromate oxidizers.