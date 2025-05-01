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Oxidizing Agent Substance responsible for increasing the number of carbon-oxygen bonds in alcohols during chemical transformation. Sodium Dichromate Group 1A compound used in acidic solution to facilitate the oxidation of alcohols in organic reactions. Potassium Dichromate Alternative to sodium-based oxidizer, providing the dichromate ion for alcohol oxidation in acidic medium. Sulfuric Acid Acidic solvent that enables dichromate compounds to react efficiently with alcohols during oxidation. Carbon-Oxygen Bond Connection formed during oxidation, increasing the oxygen content of organic molecules without altering carbon chains. Carbon-Carbon Bond Structural link in organic molecules that remains intact during alcohol oxidation processes. Alcohol Organic compound containing a hydroxyl group, serving as the starting material for oxidation to carbonyl derivatives. Carbonyl Compound Molecule featuring a carbon double-bonded to oxygen, produced from alcohol oxidation and classified as aldehyde or ketone. Aldehyde Carbonyl-containing product formed from primary alcohol oxidation, with the carbonyl group at a molecule's end. Ketone Carbonyl-containing product from secondary alcohol oxidation, with the carbonyl group within the carbon chain. Carboxylic Acid Highly oxidized organic compound with both a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon, formed from further oxidation. Functional Group Specific atom arrangement in organic molecules, such as hydroxyl or carbonyl, that determines chemical reactivity. Group 1A Element Category in the periodic table including sodium and potassium, whose salts are used in dichromate oxidizers.
Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions definitions
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