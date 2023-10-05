14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur
14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur
Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions
Determine the product created under the following oxidation reaction.
A
B
C
D
Which of the following alcohols cannot undergo an oxidation reaction?
A
2-butanol
B
3-heptanol
C
2-methyl-2-propanol
D
1-propanol
