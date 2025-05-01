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Amine Reactions definitions

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  • Amine
    A molecule containing a nitrogen atom with a lone pair, typically acting as a weak base in chemical reactions.
  • Acid-Base Reaction
    A process where a proton is transferred from an acid to a base, often resulting in the formation of a conjugate acid and base.
  • Weak Base
    A substance that partially accepts protons in solution, often characterized by the presence of a nitrogen atom with a lone pair.
  • Conjugate Acid
    The species formed when a base gains a proton, often resulting in a change in charge and bonding.
  • Ammonium Ion
    A positively charged nitrogen species formed when an amine accepts a proton and forms four bonds.
  • Methylamine
    A simple amine with a methyl group attached to nitrogen, serving as a common example in acid-base reactions.
  • Hydrochloric Acid
    A strong acid that donates a proton to bases, frequently used to illustrate acid-base interactions with amines.
  • Proton
    A hydrogen ion (H+) transferred during acid-base reactions, responsible for changes in charge and bonding.
  • Nitrogen
    An element central to amines, capable of forming three or four bonds depending on its charge state.
  • Methyl Ammonium Ion
    A product formed when methylamine accepts a proton, resulting in a positively charged nitrogen with four bonds.
  • Charge
    An electrical property that changes when atoms gain or lose protons, such as nitrogen becoming positive after protonation.
  • Bond
    A connection between atoms, with nitrogen in amines forming three in the neutral state and four when protonated.
  • Bronsted-Lowry Definition
    A concept describing acids as proton donors and bases as proton acceptors in chemical reactions.