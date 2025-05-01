Amine A molecule containing a nitrogen atom with a lone pair, typically acting as a weak base in chemical reactions.

Acid-Base Reaction A process where a proton is transferred from an acid to a base, often resulting in the formation of a conjugate acid and base.

Weak Base A substance that partially accepts protons in solution, often characterized by the presence of a nitrogen atom with a lone pair.

Conjugate Acid The species formed when a base gains a proton, often resulting in a change in charge and bonding.

Ammonium Ion A positively charged nitrogen species formed when an amine accepts a proton and forms four bonds.

Methylamine A simple amine with a methyl group attached to nitrogen, serving as a common example in acid-base reactions.