What role does an amine play in an acid-base reaction? An amine acts as a weak base in an acid-base reaction.

What happens to a base when it accepts an H+ ion? When a base accepts an H+ ion, it becomes a conjugate acid.

What is the conjugate acid of an amine called? The conjugate acid of an amine is called the Ammonium ion.

How is the name of an amine modified when it becomes a conjugate acid? The ending of the amine's name is changed to 'ammonium ion' to reflect its conjugate acid form.

What is the product when methylamine reacts with hydrochloric acid? The product is the methyl ammonium ion.

What does the acid do in an amine acid-base reaction according to the Bronsted-Lowry definition? The acid donates an H+ ion to the base.