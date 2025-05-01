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What role does an amine play in an acid-base reaction? An amine acts as a weak base in an acid-base reaction. What happens to a base when it accepts an H+ ion? When a base accepts an H+ ion, it becomes a conjugate acid. What is the conjugate acid of an amine called? The conjugate acid of an amine is called the Ammonium ion. How is the name of an amine modified when it becomes a conjugate acid? The ending of the amine's name is changed to 'ammonium ion' to reflect its conjugate acid form. What is the product when methylamine reacts with hydrochloric acid? The product is the methyl ammonium ion. What does the acid do in an amine acid-base reaction according to the Bronsted-Lowry definition? The acid donates an H+ ion to the base. What happens to the nitrogen atom in an amine when it accepts an H+? The nitrogen forms four bonds and becomes positively charged. What is the significance of nitrogen making four bonds in this reaction? When nitrogen makes four bonds, it carries a positive charge and is called an Ammonium ion. What is the charge on the nitrogen atom in the ammonium ion? The nitrogen atom has a positive charge in the ammonium ion. What is the starting material in the example reaction discussed? The starting material is methylamine. What is the acid used in the example reaction with methylamine? The acid used is hydrochloric acid. What is the general outcome when an amine reacts with an acid? The amine accepts an H+ and is converted into its ammonium ion form. Why is the ammonium ion considered a conjugate acid? Because it is formed when the amine base accepts a proton (H+). What is the relationship between methylamine and methyl ammonium ion? Methyl ammonium ion is the conjugate acid formed when methylamine accepts an H+. How does the positive charge on nitrogen affect the naming of the product? The positive charge leads to the product being named as an ammonium ion.
Amine Reactions quiz
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