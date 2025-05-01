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Amine Reactions quiz

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  • What role does an amine play in an acid-base reaction?
    An amine acts as a weak base in an acid-base reaction.
  • What happens to a base when it accepts an H+ ion?
    When a base accepts an H+ ion, it becomes a conjugate acid.
  • What is the conjugate acid of an amine called?
    The conjugate acid of an amine is called the Ammonium ion.
  • How is the name of an amine modified when it becomes a conjugate acid?
    The ending of the amine's name is changed to 'ammonium ion' to reflect its conjugate acid form.
  • What is the product when methylamine reacts with hydrochloric acid?
    The product is the methyl ammonium ion.
  • What does the acid do in an amine acid-base reaction according to the Bronsted-Lowry definition?
    The acid donates an H+ ion to the base.
  • What happens to the nitrogen atom in an amine when it accepts an H+?
    The nitrogen forms four bonds and becomes positively charged.
  • What is the significance of nitrogen making four bonds in this reaction?
    When nitrogen makes four bonds, it carries a positive charge and is called an Ammonium ion.
  • What is the charge on the nitrogen atom in the ammonium ion?
    The nitrogen atom has a positive charge in the ammonium ion.
  • What is the starting material in the example reaction discussed?
    The starting material is methylamine.
  • What is the acid used in the example reaction with methylamine?
    The acid used is hydrochloric acid.
  • What is the general outcome when an amine reacts with an acid?
    The amine accepts an H+ and is converted into its ammonium ion form.
  • Why is the ammonium ion considered a conjugate acid?
    Because it is formed when the amine base accepts a proton (H+).
  • What is the relationship between methylamine and methyl ammonium ion?
    Methyl ammonium ion is the conjugate acid formed when methylamine accepts an H+.
  • How does the positive charge on nitrogen affect the naming of the product?
    The positive charge leads to the product being named as an ammonium ion.