17. Amines
Amine Reactions
Determine the ammonium ion formed in the following reaction between diethylamine and hydrobromic acid.
- Complete the following equations: c. <IMAGE>
- Complete the following equations: a. <IMAGE>
- Write an equation for the acid-base equilibrium of:a.Pyrrolidine and waterLabel each species in the equilibriu...
- Explain what bonds must be made or broken and where the electrons go when the hydrogen-bonded water between th...
- Complete the following equations: b. <IMAGE>
- Draw the structures of the ammonium ions formed when the amines in Problem 16.30 are treated with acid.
- Complete the following equations (hint: remember that a nitrogen with three groups bound to it has a lone pair...
- Complete the following equations. (Hint: Remember that a nitrogen with three groups bound to it has a lone pai...
- Choline has the following structure. Do you think that this substance reacts with aqueous hydrochloric acid? I...
- Complete the following equations (Hint: Answers may include concepts learned from previous organic chapters):a...
- Complete the following equations (Hint: Answers may include concepts learned from previous organic chapters):c...
- Complete the following equations (Hint: Answers may include concepts learned from previous organic chapters):e...
- Arrange the following compounds in order of increasing boiling point. Explain why you placed them in that orde...
- The structure of the amino acid lysine (in its uncharged form) is shown below. <IMAGE>b. Is lysine likel...