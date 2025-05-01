Atom Smallest unit of matter retaining chemical properties, once thought indivisible but now known to contain subatomic particles.

Atomic Theory Scientific framework describing matter as composed of discrete units, evolving from early philosophical ideas to modern models.

Democritus Ancient Greek thinker who first proposed the existence of indivisible particles as the fundamental building blocks of matter.

John Dalton Early 19th-century scientist who formulated foundational postulates about matter's composition, influencing modern chemistry.

Subatomic Particles Constituents of atoms, including protons, neutrons, and electrons, each with distinct properties and roles.

Proton Positively charged particle found in the nucleus, determining the atomic number and identity of an element.