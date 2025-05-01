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Atom Smallest unit of matter retaining chemical properties, once thought indivisible but now known to contain subatomic particles. Atomic Theory Scientific framework describing matter as composed of discrete units, evolving from early philosophical ideas to modern models. Democritus Ancient Greek thinker who first proposed the existence of indivisible particles as the fundamental building blocks of matter. John Dalton Early 19th-century scientist who formulated foundational postulates about matter's composition, influencing modern chemistry. Subatomic Particles Constituents of atoms, including protons, neutrons, and electrons, each with distinct properties and roles. Proton Positively charged particle found in the nucleus, determining the atomic number and identity of an element. Neutron Uncharged particle located in the atomic nucleus, contributing to atomic mass and isotope formation. Electron Negatively charged particle orbiting the nucleus, involved in chemical bonding and electrical conductivity. Isotope Variant of an element with the same number of protons but differing numbers of neutrons, resulting in different masses. Mass Number Sum of protons and neutrons in an atom's nucleus, distinguishing isotopes of the same element. Element Pure substance consisting of atoms with the same number of protons, represented on the periodic table. Compound Substance formed from two or more different atoms chemically combined in specific ratios. Chemical Reaction Process involving the rearrangement of atoms, resulting in the transformation of substances without creating or destroying matter. Conservation of Mass Principle stating that matter is neither created nor destroyed during chemical processes, only transformed. Modern Atomic Theory Current scientific understanding of atomic structure, incorporating subatomic particles and isotopic variation.
Atomic Theory definitions
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Atomic Theory
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
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Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
2 problems
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 1 of 3
6 topics 14 problems
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 2 of 3
12 topics 14 problems
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 3 of 3
10 topics 14 problems
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