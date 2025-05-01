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Who first discussed the concept of the atom around 400 BC? Democritus first discussed the concept of the atom around 400 BC. What does the Greek word 'Adamus' mean? 'Adamus' means undivided. Who formulated the five postulates of atomic theory in 1803? John Dalton formulated the five postulates of atomic theory in 1803. According to Dalton, what is all matter composed of? Dalton stated that all matter is composed of atoms. How does modern atomic theory differ from Dalton's view of the atom's structure? Modern atomic theory recognizes three subatomic particles: protons, neutrons, and electrons, while Dalton thought atoms were indivisible. What did Dalton's second postulate state about atoms? Dalton's second postulate stated that atoms are indivisible and cannot be created or destroyed. What modern scientific law is similar to Dalton's second postulate? Dalton's second postulate is similar to the law of conservation of mass. What did Dalton believe about atoms of a given element? Dalton believed all atoms of a given element are identical in mass, size, and properties. Why do modern chemists disagree with Dalton's third postulate? Modern chemists recognize isotopes, which are atoms of the same element with different masses. What is an isotope? An isotope is an atom of the same element with the same number of protons but a different number of neutrons, resulting in different masses. What did Dalton's fourth postulate state about compounds? Dalton's fourth postulate stated that compounds are made of atoms in fixed, simple whole number ratios. How does modern chemistry challenge Dalton's fourth postulate? Modern chemistry acknowledges that atoms can combine in more complex ratios, as seen in molecules like glucose. What did Dalton say about chemical reactions in his fifth postulate? Dalton said that chemical reactions are rearrangements of atoms. Which of Dalton's postulates are still accepted by modern chemists? Modern chemists still accept that matter is composed of atoms and that chemical reactions are rearrangements of atoms. How did Dalton's atomic theory contribute to modern science? Dalton's atomic theory laid the groundwork for modern atomic theory, despite some inaccuracies.
Atomic Theory quiz
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