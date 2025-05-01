Who first discussed the concept of the atom around 400 BC? Democritus first discussed the concept of the atom around 400 BC.

What does the Greek word 'Adamus' mean? 'Adamus' means undivided.

Who formulated the five postulates of atomic theory in 1803? John Dalton formulated the five postulates of atomic theory in 1803.

According to Dalton, what is all matter composed of? Dalton stated that all matter is composed of atoms.

How does modern atomic theory differ from Dalton's view of the atom's structure? Modern atomic theory recognizes three subatomic particles: protons, neutrons, and electrons, while Dalton thought atoms were indivisible.

What did Dalton's second postulate state about atoms? Dalton's second postulate stated that atoms are indivisible and cannot be created or destroyed.