Redox Reaction A chemical process involving simultaneous oxidation and reduction, where electrons are transferred between species.

Acidic Solution An aqueous environment characterized by an excess of hydrogen ions, often used as a medium for balancing certain reactions.

Basic Solution Aqueous medium containing an excess of hydroxide ions, requiring a unique approach for balancing reactions.

Hydroxide Ion A negatively charged species, symbolized as OH-, commonly present in basic environments.

Step 7 The final adjustment in balancing reactions under basic conditions, involving the addition of hydroxide ions.

Electron Transfer The movement of electrons from one chemical species to another, central to oxidation-reduction processes.