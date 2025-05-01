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Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions definitions

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  • Redox Reaction
    A chemical process involving simultaneous oxidation and reduction, where electrons are transferred between species.
  • Acidic Solution
    An aqueous environment characterized by an excess of hydrogen ions, often used as a medium for balancing certain reactions.
  • Basic Solution
    Aqueous medium containing an excess of hydroxide ions, requiring a unique approach for balancing reactions.
  • Hydroxide Ion
    A negatively charged species, symbolized as OH-, commonly present in basic environments.
  • Step 7
    The final adjustment in balancing reactions under basic conditions, involving the addition of hydroxide ions.
  • Electron Transfer
    The movement of electrons from one chemical species to another, central to oxidation-reduction processes.
  • Oxidation
    A process where a species loses electrons, increasing its oxidation state within a reaction.
  • Reduction
    A process where a species gains electrons, resulting in a decrease in its oxidation state.
  • Balanced Equation
    A chemical statement where the number of atoms and charges are equal on both sides, reflecting conservation laws.
  • Oxidation State
    A numerical value assigned to an element in a compound, indicating its degree of electron loss or gain.
  • Aqueous Environment
    A solution where water acts as the solvent, influencing the behavior of ions and reactions.
  • Example Question
    A sample problem used to illustrate the stepwise process of balancing reactions in a specific medium.