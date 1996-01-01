Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Balancing Basic Redox Reactions requires all the same steps as balancing in an acidic solution plus an additional step.
Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions
Basic Redox Reactions generally have the presence of an OH– ion.
Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions Example 1
Balance the following redox reaction in a basic solution
H2O2 (aq) + ClO2 (aq) → ClO2- (aq) + O2 (g)
ClO2- (aq) → Cl- (aq) + ClO4- (aq)