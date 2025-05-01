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Redox Reaction A chemical process involving the transfer of electrons between two substances, affecting both atom count and overall charge. Electron Transfer Movement of negatively charged particles from one reactant to another, central to oxidation and reduction events. Half Reaction A component of a larger process, representing either the electron loss or gain part of a redox event. Oxidation The process within a redox event where a substance loses electrons, often increasing its positive charge. Reduction The process within a redox event where a substance gains electrons, often decreasing its positive charge. Reactant A starting material in a chemical process, participating in electron exchange during redox events. Charge Balance Ensuring the total electrical charge is equal on both sides of a chemical equation, crucial in redox processes. Atom Balance Making sure the number of each type of atom is the same on both sides of a chemical equation. Oxygen An element commonly involved in redox events, often used to identify and balance half reactions. Hydrogen An element frequently considered when identifying and balancing the components of redox events. Overall Reaction The complete chemical equation resulting from the combination of oxidation and reduction components. Step-by-Step Approach A systematic method used to identify and balance each part of a redox process for accuracy. Element A pure substance consisting of one type of atom, whose identity is tracked during redox balancing.
Balancing Redox Reactions (Simplified) definitions
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