Redox Reaction A chemical process involving the transfer of electrons between two substances, affecting both atom count and overall charge.

Electron Transfer Movement of negatively charged particles from one reactant to another, central to oxidation and reduction events.

Half Reaction A component of a larger process, representing either the electron loss or gain part of a redox event.

Oxidation The process within a redox event where a substance loses electrons, often increasing its positive charge.

Reduction The process within a redox event where a substance gains electrons, often decreasing its positive charge.

Reactant A starting material in a chemical process, participating in electron exchange during redox events.