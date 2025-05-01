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Balancing Redox Reactions (Simplified) definitions

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  • Redox Reaction
    A chemical process involving the transfer of electrons between two substances, affecting both atom count and overall charge.
  • Electron Transfer
    Movement of negatively charged particles from one reactant to another, central to oxidation and reduction events.
  • Half Reaction
    A component of a larger process, representing either the electron loss or gain part of a redox event.
  • Oxidation
    The process within a redox event where a substance loses electrons, often increasing its positive charge.
  • Reduction
    The process within a redox event where a substance gains electrons, often decreasing its positive charge.
  • Reactant
    A starting material in a chemical process, participating in electron exchange during redox events.
  • Charge Balance
    Ensuring the total electrical charge is equal on both sides of a chemical equation, crucial in redox processes.
  • Atom Balance
    Making sure the number of each type of atom is the same on both sides of a chemical equation.
  • Oxygen
    An element commonly involved in redox events, often used to identify and balance half reactions.
  • Hydrogen
    An element frequently considered when identifying and balancing the components of redox events.
  • Overall Reaction
    The complete chemical equation resulting from the combination of oxidation and reduction components.
  • Step-by-Step Approach
    A systematic method used to identify and balance each part of a redox process for accuracy.
  • Element
    A pure substance consisting of one type of atom, whose identity is tracked during redox balancing.