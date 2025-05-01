What is the main feature that distinguishes redox reactions from other types of reactions? Redox reactions involve the transfer of electrons between reactants.

What must be balanced in a redox reaction besides the atoms of each element? Both the overall charge and the number of electrons must be balanced.

What is the first step in balancing a redox reaction? The first step is identifying the half reactions involved.

What are the two types of half reactions in a redox process? The two types are oxidation and reduction half reactions.

How are half reactions typically identified in a redox reaction? They are identified by focusing on the elements involved, especially oxygen and hydrogen.

Why is it important to balance the charge in a redox reaction? Balancing charge ensures the reaction is electrically neutral and reflects the correct electron transfer.