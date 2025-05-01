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Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law definitions

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  • Combined Gas Law
    An equation relating pressure, volume, and temperature, derived from integrating three foundational gas laws.
  • Boyle's Law
    A principle stating that pressure and volume of a gas are inversely related when temperature is constant.
  • Charles' Law
    A principle showing that volume and temperature of a gas are directly related at constant pressure.
  • Gay Lussac's Law
    A principle indicating that pressure and temperature of a gas are directly related at constant volume.
  • Pressure
    A variable representing the force exerted by gas particles per unit area within a container.
  • Volume
    A variable indicating the amount of three-dimensional space occupied by a gas.
  • Temperature
    A variable reflecting the average kinetic energy of gas particles, affecting both pressure and volume.
  • Proportionality
    A mathematical relationship describing how one variable changes in response to another in gas laws.
  • Constant (k)
    A fixed value representing the ratio of pressure and volume to temperature for a given amount of gas.
  • Numerator
    The part of a fraction in the combined gas law formula representing pressure and volume.
  • Denominator
    The part of a fraction in the combined gas law formula representing temperature.
  • PV/T Formula
    An expression showing the relationship among pressure, volume, and temperature in the combined gas law.
  • Direct Relationship
    A connection where an increase in one variable causes an increase in another, as seen in Charles' and Gay Lussac's laws.
  • Inverse Relationship
    A connection where an increase in one variable causes a decrease in another, as described by Boyle's law.