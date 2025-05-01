Combined Gas Law An equation relating pressure, volume, and temperature, derived from integrating three foundational gas laws.

Boyle's Law A principle stating that pressure and volume of a gas are inversely related when temperature is constant.

Charles' Law A principle showing that volume and temperature of a gas are directly related at constant pressure.

Gay Lussac's Law A principle indicating that pressure and temperature of a gas are directly related at constant volume.

Pressure A variable representing the force exerted by gas particles per unit area within a container.

Volume A variable indicating the amount of three-dimensional space occupied by a gas.