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Combined Gas Law An equation relating pressure, volume, and temperature, derived from integrating three foundational gas laws. Boyle's Law A principle stating that pressure and volume of a gas are inversely related when temperature is constant. Charles' Law A principle showing that volume and temperature of a gas are directly related at constant pressure. Gay Lussac's Law A principle indicating that pressure and temperature of a gas are directly related at constant volume. Pressure A variable representing the force exerted by gas particles per unit area within a container. Volume A variable indicating the amount of three-dimensional space occupied by a gas. Temperature A variable reflecting the average kinetic energy of gas particles, affecting both pressure and volume. Proportionality A mathematical relationship describing how one variable changes in response to another in gas laws. Constant (k) A fixed value representing the ratio of pressure and volume to temperature for a given amount of gas. Numerator The part of a fraction in the combined gas law formula representing pressure and volume. Denominator The part of a fraction in the combined gas law formula representing temperature. PV/T Formula An expression showing the relationship among pressure, volume, and temperature in the combined gas law. Direct Relationship A connection where an increase in one variable causes an increase in another, as seen in Charles' and Gay Lussac's laws. Inverse Relationship A connection where an increase in one variable causes a decrease in another, as described by Boyle's law.
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law definitions
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