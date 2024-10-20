- Download the worksheet to save time writing
What would be the density of oxygen, O2, at each condition?
a) STP
b) 1.56 atm and 66.0°C
Answer in grams per liter.
A gaseous hydrocarbon sample has a volume of 396 mL and weighs 0.780 g at STP.
Identify the molecular formula given that it's 81.68 % C and 18.32 % H by mass.
Consider a mixture consisting of argon gas and nitrogen gas. Assuming that the partial pressures and the volume of the gases at a certain temperature are the same, compare the number of argon atoms and nitrogen molecules.
What are the percent compositions of each gas in a vessel at 34°C and 1.50 atm if the vessel contains the following: PHe = 655 mmHg, PXe = 194 mmHg, PAr = 120 mmHg, and PKr = 171 mmHg?
Calculate the partial pressure of H2 in a 350 L vessel that contains 1.08 g of H 2, 53.8 g CO2, and 37.7 g of O2 at 25°C
Injecting gaseous urea into the combustion mixture reduces NO, which decreases NO2 emissions from fossil fuel combustion. The reaction is shown below:
2 CO(NH2)2 (g) + 4 NO (g) + O2 (g) → 4 N2 (g) + 2 CO2 (g) + 4 H2O (g)
Consider a vehicle that produces an exhaust with a flow rate of 3.25 L/s at 598 K, the partial pressure of NO is 15.6 torr. Calculate the mass of urea required to react with the NO produced from 10 hours of driving.
The solubility of hydrazine (N2H4) in water is 2.82 g/mL at 25°C and 760 mmHg. Illustrate how hydrazine and water can form a hydrogen bond.
Identify the compound below whose strongest intermolecular force are dipole-dipole forces
a. CBr4
b. AlCl3
c. O2
d. NH2CH3
e. CH3OCH3
Arrange the compounds below in order of increasing strength of intermolecular forces
Br2
I2
NH(CH3)2
Arrange acetone (C3H6O), water (H2O), methylamine (CH3NH2), and propane (C3H8) in order of increasing ΔHvap values. Explain the order using intermolecular forces of attraction.
Identify the compound with the higher viscosity between each pair
i. CH3CH2OH, CH3OCH3
ii. CH3(CH2)5CH3 , CH3(CH2)7CH3
iii. H3C(CH2)2OH , HO(CH2)2OH
Which of the following is a kind of crystalline solid and its example?
i. Molecular solid; graphite
ii. Covalent network solid; naphthalene
iii. Metallic solid; iron
iv. Ionic solid; cesium bromide
v. Dipole solid; ice
Classify each of the given solids as molecular, ionic, or atomic: Br2(s), SO2(s), MgCl2(s), Cu(s)
The graph below represents the heating curve of carbon disulfide (CS2), a compound widely used in cellophane manufacturing.
At −50°C, is CS2 solid, liquid, or gas?
Consider a gas sample contained in a vessel at 600 K shown in figure (i). If the boiling point of the gas is 400 K, which figure (ii)-(iv) depicts the gas when the temperature is decreased from 600 K to 300 K? If the boiling point of the gas is 250 K, which figure represents the gas when the temperature is at 300 K?