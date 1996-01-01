Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
The Combined Gas Law is created from “combining” Boyle’s Law, Charles’ Law, and Gay–Lussac’s Law.
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law Example 1
A 4.30 L gas has a pressure of 7.0 atm when the temperature is 60.0 ºC. What will be the temperature of the gas mixture if the volume and pressure are decreased to 2.45 L and 403.0 kPa respectively?
A sealed container with a movable piston contains a gas with a pressure of 1380 torr, a volume of 820 mL and a temperature of 31°C. What would the volume be if the new pressure is now 2.83 atm, while the temperature decreased to 25°C?