Electron Arrangement Distribution of negatively charged particles among energy levels within an atom, reflecting atomic structure and periodic trends.

Energy Level Specific region around a nucleus where electrons are likely to be found, each with a distinct energy and capacity.

Principal Quantum Number Numerical value indicating the main energy level of an electron, directly related to orbital size and energy.

Atomic Orbital Region within an energy level where there is a high probability of finding an electron, characterized by shape and energy.

Shell Grouping of orbitals with the same principal quantum number, representing a main energy level in an atom.

Period Horizontal row in the periodic table, corresponding to the number of occupied energy levels in an atom.