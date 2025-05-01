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Electron Arrangements definitions

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  • Electron Arrangement
    Distribution of negatively charged particles among energy levels within an atom, reflecting atomic structure and periodic trends.
  • Energy Level
    Specific region around a nucleus where electrons are likely to be found, each with a distinct energy and capacity.
  • Principal Quantum Number
    Numerical value indicating the main energy level of an electron, directly related to orbital size and energy.
  • Atomic Orbital
    Region within an energy level where there is a high probability of finding an electron, characterized by shape and energy.
  • Shell
    Grouping of orbitals with the same principal quantum number, representing a main energy level in an atom.
  • Period
    Horizontal row in the periodic table, corresponding to the number of occupied energy levels in an atom.
  • Periodic Table
    Tabular arrangement of elements, organized by atomic number and recurring chemical properties, reflecting electron configurations.
  • Atomic Structure
    Organization of subatomic particles within an atom, including the arrangement of electrons in energy levels.
  • Electron Capacity
    Maximum number of electrons that can occupy a specific energy level or shell in an atom.
  • Energy Increase
    Phenomenon where higher principal quantum numbers correspond to greater energy and larger orbitals.
  • Row
    Sequence of elements in the periodic table sharing the same number of electron shells.
  • Subatomic Particle
    Constituent of atoms, such as electrons, which determine chemical behavior through their arrangement.