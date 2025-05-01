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Electron Arrangement Distribution of negatively charged particles among energy levels within an atom, reflecting atomic structure and periodic trends. Energy Level Specific region around a nucleus where electrons are likely to be found, each with a distinct energy and capacity. Principal Quantum Number Numerical value indicating the main energy level of an electron, directly related to orbital size and energy. Atomic Orbital Region within an energy level where there is a high probability of finding an electron, characterized by shape and energy. Shell Grouping of orbitals with the same principal quantum number, representing a main energy level in an atom. Period Horizontal row in the periodic table, corresponding to the number of occupied energy levels in an atom. Periodic Table Tabular arrangement of elements, organized by atomic number and recurring chemical properties, reflecting electron configurations. Atomic Structure Organization of subatomic particles within an atom, including the arrangement of electrons in energy levels. Electron Capacity Maximum number of electrons that can occupy a specific energy level or shell in an atom. Energy Increase Phenomenon where higher principal quantum numbers correspond to greater energy and larger orbitals. Row Sequence of elements in the periodic table sharing the same number of electron shells. Subatomic Particle Constituent of atoms, such as electrons, which determine chemical behavior through their arrangement.
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Electron Arrangements
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