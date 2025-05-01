What determines the electron arrangement in an atom? The number of electrons in each energy level determines the electron arrangement.

How does the principal quantum number 'n' affect atomic orbitals? As 'n' increases, both the size and energy of an atomic orbital increase.

What happens to the number of electrons in an orbital as energy levels increase? Higher energy levels can accommodate more electrons than lower energy levels.

How are energy levels related to the periodic table? Energy levels correspond to the periods or rows of the periodic table.

What is the relationship between shell number and electron capacity? Shells with higher numbers (higher energy levels) can hold more electrons.

Why does shell 5 have more electrons than shell 2? Shell 5 is a higher energy level and can accommodate more electrons than shell 2.