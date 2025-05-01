Electron Capture Absorption of an electron by an unstable nucleus, resulting in a decrease of the atomic number by one.

Beta Particle Subatomic particle identical to an electron, often involved in nuclear reactions such as decay or capture.

Reactant Substance present at the start of a chemical or nuclear reaction, such as the electron in electron capture.

Product Substance formed as a result of a chemical or nuclear reaction, like the new element after electron capture.

Beta Decay Nuclear process where a beta particle is emitted, increasing the atomic number by one.

Emission Release of a particle from a nucleus, as seen in beta decay where an electron is produced.