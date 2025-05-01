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Electron Capture & Positron Emission definitions

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  • Electron Capture
    Absorption of an electron by an unstable nucleus, resulting in a decrease of the atomic number by one.
  • Beta Particle
    Subatomic particle identical to an electron, often involved in nuclear reactions such as decay or capture.
  • Reactant
    Substance present at the start of a chemical or nuclear reaction, such as the electron in electron capture.
  • Product
    Substance formed as a result of a chemical or nuclear reaction, like the new element after electron capture.
  • Beta Decay
    Nuclear process where a beta particle is emitted, increasing the atomic number by one.
  • Emission
    Release of a particle from a nucleus, as seen in beta decay where an electron is produced.
  • Absorption
    Process where a nucleus takes in a particle, such as an electron during electron capture.
  • Isotope
    Variant of an element with the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons, like Fr-223.
  • Atomic Number
    Number representing the count of protons in an atom's nucleus, determining the element's identity.
  • Nucleus
    Central part of an atom containing protons and neutrons, site of nuclear reactions like electron capture.
  • Francium-223
    Radioactive isotope with atomic number 87, used as an example in electron capture reactions.
  • Radon
    Element with atomic number 86, formed when francium-223 undergoes electron capture.
  • Balanced Nuclear Equation
    Representation showing conservation of mass and charge during nuclear reactions, such as electron capture.
  • Rutherfordium
    Element with atomic number 104, named after a physicist, used in examples of electron capture.
  • Nobelium
    Element with atomic number 102, named after Alfred Nobel, featured in electron capture examples.