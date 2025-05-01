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Electron Capture Absorption of an electron by an unstable nucleus, resulting in a decrease of the atomic number by one. Beta Particle Subatomic particle identical to an electron, often involved in nuclear reactions such as decay or capture. Reactant Substance present at the start of a chemical or nuclear reaction, such as the electron in electron capture. Product Substance formed as a result of a chemical or nuclear reaction, like the new element after electron capture. Beta Decay Nuclear process where a beta particle is emitted, increasing the atomic number by one. Emission Release of a particle from a nucleus, as seen in beta decay where an electron is produced. Absorption Process where a nucleus takes in a particle, such as an electron during electron capture. Isotope Variant of an element with the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons, like Fr-223. Atomic Number Number representing the count of protons in an atom's nucleus, determining the element's identity. Nucleus Central part of an atom containing protons and neutrons, site of nuclear reactions like electron capture. Francium-223 Radioactive isotope with atomic number 87, used as an example in electron capture reactions. Radon Element with atomic number 86, formed when francium-223 undergoes electron capture. Balanced Nuclear Equation Representation showing conservation of mass and charge during nuclear reactions, such as electron capture. Rutherfordium Element with atomic number 104, named after a physicist, used in examples of electron capture. Nobelium Element with atomic number 102, named after Alfred Nobel, featured in electron capture examples.
Electron Capture & Positron Emission definitions
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