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Electron Capture & Positron Emission quiz

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  • What does 'capture' mean in the context of electron capture?
    In electron capture, 'capture' means that the electron is a reactant, not a product.
  • How does electron capture differ from beta decay in terms of electron placement?
    In electron capture, the electron is a reactant; in beta decay, the electron is a product.
  • What is another name for electron capture?
    Electron capture is also called beta capture.
  • What happens to the atomic number of an element during electron capture?
    The atomic number decreases by one during electron capture.
  • What happens to the mass number during electron capture?
    The mass number remains unchanged during electron capture.
  • What is the nuclear equation for francium-223 undergoing electron capture?
    Fr-223 (atomic number 87) absorbs an electron and becomes Rn-223 (atomic number 86).
  • Which element does francium-223 become after electron capture?
    Francium-223 becomes radon (Rn) after electron capture.
  • Who is element 104 named after, and what is its symbol?
    Element 104 is named after Rutherford and its symbol is Rf.
  • What is the result of Rutherford-263 undergoing electron capture?
    Rutherford-263 (atomic number 104) becomes lawrencium-263 (atomic number 103) after electron capture.
  • What is the result of Nobelium-260 undergoing electron capture?
    Nobelium-260 (atomic number 102) becomes mendelevium-260 (atomic number 101) after electron capture.
  • What is the result of lead-207 undergoing electron capture?
    Lead-207 (atomic number 82) becomes thallium-207 (atomic number 81) after electron capture.
  • What is the symbol for an electron in nuclear equations?
    The symbol for an electron is 0/-1 e.
  • What is the relationship between electron capture and beta decay?
    Electron capture is the opposite process of beta decay or emission.
  • What type of nucleus typically undergoes electron capture?
    An unstable nucleus typically undergoes electron capture.
  • Why are many elements around Nobelium named after people?
    Many elements around Nobelium are named after states, countries, inventors, physicists, and scientists.