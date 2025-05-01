What does 'capture' mean in the context of electron capture? In electron capture, 'capture' means that the electron is a reactant, not a product.

How does electron capture differ from beta decay in terms of electron placement? In electron capture, the electron is a reactant; in beta decay, the electron is a product.

What is another name for electron capture? Electron capture is also called beta capture.

What happens to the atomic number of an element during electron capture? The atomic number decreases by one during electron capture.

What happens to the mass number during electron capture? The mass number remains unchanged during electron capture.

What is the nuclear equation for francium-223 undergoing electron capture? Fr-223 (atomic number 87) absorbs an electron and becomes Rn-223 (atomic number 86).