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What does 'capture' mean in the context of electron capture? In electron capture, 'capture' means that the electron is a reactant, not a product. How does electron capture differ from beta decay in terms of electron placement? In electron capture, the electron is a reactant; in beta decay, the electron is a product. What is another name for electron capture? Electron capture is also called beta capture. What happens to the atomic number of an element during electron capture? The atomic number decreases by one during electron capture. What happens to the mass number during electron capture? The mass number remains unchanged during electron capture. What is the nuclear equation for francium-223 undergoing electron capture? Fr-223 (atomic number 87) absorbs an electron and becomes Rn-223 (atomic number 86). Which element does francium-223 become after electron capture? Francium-223 becomes radon (Rn) after electron capture. Who is element 104 named after, and what is its symbol? Element 104 is named after Rutherford and its symbol is Rf. What is the result of Rutherford-263 undergoing electron capture? Rutherford-263 (atomic number 104) becomes lawrencium-263 (atomic number 103) after electron capture. What is the result of Nobelium-260 undergoing electron capture? Nobelium-260 (atomic number 102) becomes mendelevium-260 (atomic number 101) after electron capture. What is the result of lead-207 undergoing electron capture? Lead-207 (atomic number 82) becomes thallium-207 (atomic number 81) after electron capture. What is the symbol for an electron in nuclear equations? The symbol for an electron is 0/-1 e. What is the relationship between electron capture and beta decay? Electron capture is the opposite process of beta decay or emission. What type of nucleus typically undergoes electron capture? An unstable nucleus typically undergoes electron capture. Why are many elements around Nobelium named after people? Many elements around Nobelium are named after states, countries, inventors, physicists, and scientists.
Electron Capture & Positron Emission quiz
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