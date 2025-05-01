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Enzyme-Substrate Complex An intermediate structure where a substrate binds non-covalently to an enzyme's active site, enabling the reaction to proceed efficiently. Intermediate A temporary structure formed during a reaction, positioned between the initial reactants and the final products. Active Site A specific region on an enzyme where the substrate attaches non-covalently and the reaction is catalyzed. Substrate A molecule that binds to an enzyme's active site and is transformed into products during the reaction. Non-covalent Bond A weak interaction allowing easy attachment and release of the substrate from the enzyme's active site. Activation Energy The energy barrier that must be overcome for a reaction to proceed, lowered by enzyme-substrate complex formation. Product A molecule generated from the transformation of the substrate after the enzyme-catalyzed reaction. Enzyme A biological catalyst that facilitates reactions without being consumed, reforming after each cycle. Catalysis The acceleration of a chemical reaction rate, often achieved by lowering activation energy through enzyme action. Reaction Sequence The ordered progression from reactants to intermediates to products in an enzyme-catalyzed process. E + S A shorthand notation representing the initial state where enzyme and substrate are separate before complex formation. E and P A notation indicating the final state where the enzyme is regenerated and products are released after the reaction.
Enzyme-Substrate Complex definitions
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