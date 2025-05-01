Enzyme-Substrate Complex An intermediate structure where a substrate binds non-covalently to an enzyme's active site, enabling the reaction to proceed efficiently.

Intermediate A temporary structure formed during a reaction, positioned between the initial reactants and the final products.

Active Site A specific region on an enzyme where the substrate attaches non-covalently and the reaction is catalyzed.

Substrate A molecule that binds to an enzyme's active site and is transformed into products during the reaction.

Non-covalent Bond A weak interaction allowing easy attachment and release of the substrate from the enzyme's active site.

Activation Energy The energy barrier that must be overcome for a reaction to proceed, lowered by enzyme-substrate complex formation.