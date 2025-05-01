Skip to main content
Back

Enzyme-Substrate Complex definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/12
  • Enzyme-Substrate Complex
    An intermediate structure where a substrate binds non-covalently to an enzyme's active site, enabling the reaction to proceed efficiently.
  • Intermediate
    A temporary structure formed during a reaction, positioned between the initial reactants and the final products.
  • Active Site
    A specific region on an enzyme where the substrate attaches non-covalently and the reaction is catalyzed.
  • Substrate
    A molecule that binds to an enzyme's active site and is transformed into products during the reaction.
  • Non-covalent Bond
    A weak interaction allowing easy attachment and release of the substrate from the enzyme's active site.
  • Activation Energy
    The energy barrier that must be overcome for a reaction to proceed, lowered by enzyme-substrate complex formation.
  • Product
    A molecule generated from the transformation of the substrate after the enzyme-catalyzed reaction.
  • Enzyme
    A biological catalyst that facilitates reactions without being consumed, reforming after each cycle.
  • Catalysis
    The acceleration of a chemical reaction rate, often achieved by lowering activation energy through enzyme action.
  • Reaction Sequence
    The ordered progression from reactants to intermediates to products in an enzyme-catalyzed process.
  • E + S
    A shorthand notation representing the initial state where enzyme and substrate are separate before complex formation.
  • E and P
    A notation indicating the final state where the enzyme is regenerated and products are released after the reaction.