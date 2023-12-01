19. Enzymes
Enzyme-Substrate Complex
Enzyme-Substrate Complex Concept 1
Enzyme-Substrate Complex Example 1
Match the terms (a) enzyme-substrate complex, (b) enzyme and (c) substrate with each of the following:
______ Has a structure that fits the active site of an enzyme.
______ Can possess a tertiary structure that recognizes the substrate.
______ The combination of an enzyme with the substrate.
Match the terms (a) enzyme-substrate complex, (b) enzyme and (c) substrate with each of the following:
______ pyruvate
______ lipase
______ galactose transaminase
______ amylase
