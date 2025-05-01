Ester A compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to an oxygen atom, which is also bonded to another carbon chain.

Hydrolysis A chemical process where a molecule is split into two parts by the addition of water.

Acid Catalyst A substance, often H+, that increases the rate of a reaction without being consumed, especially in acidic conditions.

Carboxylic Acid A molecule containing a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon, formed from ester hydrolysis.

Alcohol An organic compound with a hydroxyl group attached to a carbon atom, produced from ester hydrolysis.

Carbonyl Carbon The central carbon atom double-bonded to oxygen in a carbonyl group, crucial in ester reactivity.