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Ester A compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to an oxygen atom, which is also bonded to another carbon chain. Hydrolysis A chemical process where a molecule is split into two parts by the addition of water. Acid Catalyst A substance, often H+, that increases the rate of a reaction without being consumed, especially in acidic conditions. Carboxylic Acid A molecule containing a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon, formed from ester hydrolysis. Alcohol An organic compound with a hydroxyl group attached to a carbon atom, produced from ester hydrolysis. Carbonyl Carbon The central carbon atom double-bonded to oxygen in a carbonyl group, crucial in ester reactivity. Ester Bond A linkage between a carbonyl carbon and an oxygen atom, characteristic of esters and broken during hydrolysis. Water A polar molecule acting as a reactant in hydrolysis, facilitating the breakdown of esters. Acidic Medium A reaction environment with excess hydrogen ions, necessary for acid-catalyzed hydrolysis. Oxygen Atom An element in esters that gains a hydrogen during hydrolysis, leading to alcohol formation. Hydrogen Atom A particle added to the oxygen from the ester linkage, resulting in alcohol as a product. Product A substance formed as a result of a chemical reaction, such as carboxylic acid or alcohol in ester hydrolysis. Reactant A starting material in a chemical reaction, like ester or water in acid-catalyzed hydrolysis.
Ester Reactions: Acid-Catalyzed Hydrolysis definitions
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