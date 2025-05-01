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What are the products of acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester? The products are a carboxylic acid and an alcohol. What does hydrolysis mean in the context of ester reactions? Hydrolysis is a reaction where a molecule is broken down through a reaction with water. What catalyst is used in acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of esters? An acid catalyst, typically H+, is used. What happens to the carbonyl carbon during acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester? The carbonyl carbon gains an OH group and becomes a carboxylic acid. What happens to the oxygen from the ester linkage in acid-catalyzed hydrolysis? The oxygen gains a hydrogen atom and forms an alcohol. What is the role of water in acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of esters? Water is used to break the ester bond, leading to the formation of the products. What type of bond is broken during acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of esters? The ester bond is broken. What is the general outcome of an acid-catalyzed hydrolysis reaction? An ester is converted into a carboxylic acid and an alcohol. Why is an acid catalyst necessary in ester hydrolysis? The acid catalyst helps facilitate the breaking of the ester bond. What functional group is added to the carbonyl carbon in this reaction? An OH group is added to the carbonyl carbon. What functional group is formed from the oxygen in the ester linkage? An alcohol group is formed. What is the starting material in acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of esters? The starting material is an ester. What is the purpose of using water in the hydrolysis reaction? Water reacts with the ester to break it down into its products. What is the effect of acid catalysis on the hydrolysis reaction rate? Acid catalysis increases the rate of hydrolysis. What are the two main products formed when an ester undergoes acid-catalyzed hydrolysis? The two main products are a carboxylic acid and an alcohol.
Ester Reactions: Acid-Catalyzed Hydrolysis quiz
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