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Ester Reactions: Acid-Catalyzed Hydrolysis quiz

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  • What are the products of acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester?
    The products are a carboxylic acid and an alcohol.
  • What does hydrolysis mean in the context of ester reactions?
    Hydrolysis is a reaction where a molecule is broken down through a reaction with water.
  • What catalyst is used in acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of esters?
    An acid catalyst, typically H+, is used.
  • What happens to the carbonyl carbon during acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester?
    The carbonyl carbon gains an OH group and becomes a carboxylic acid.
  • What happens to the oxygen from the ester linkage in acid-catalyzed hydrolysis?
    The oxygen gains a hydrogen atom and forms an alcohol.
  • What is the role of water in acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of esters?
    Water is used to break the ester bond, leading to the formation of the products.
  • What type of bond is broken during acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of esters?
    The ester bond is broken.
  • What is the general outcome of an acid-catalyzed hydrolysis reaction?
    An ester is converted into a carboxylic acid and an alcohol.
  • Why is an acid catalyst necessary in ester hydrolysis?
    The acid catalyst helps facilitate the breaking of the ester bond.
  • What functional group is added to the carbonyl carbon in this reaction?
    An OH group is added to the carbonyl carbon.
  • What functional group is formed from the oxygen in the ester linkage?
    An alcohol group is formed.
  • What is the starting material in acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of esters?
    The starting material is an ester.
  • What is the purpose of using water in the hydrolysis reaction?
    Water reacts with the ester to break it down into its products.
  • What is the effect of acid catalysis on the hydrolysis reaction rate?
    Acid catalysis increases the rate of hydrolysis.
  • What are the two main products formed when an ester undergoes acid-catalyzed hydrolysis?
    The two main products are a carboxylic acid and an alcohol.