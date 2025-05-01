What are the products of acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester? The products are a carboxylic acid and an alcohol.

What does hydrolysis mean in the context of ester reactions? Hydrolysis is a reaction where a molecule is broken down through a reaction with water.

What catalyst is used in acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of esters? An acid catalyst, typically H+, is used.

What happens to the carbonyl carbon during acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester? The carbonyl carbon gains an OH group and becomes a carboxylic acid.

What happens to the oxygen from the ester linkage in acid-catalyzed hydrolysis? The oxygen gains a hydrogen atom and forms an alcohol.

What is the role of water in acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of esters? Water is used to break the ester bond, leading to the formation of the products.