Enzyme Activity Rate at which a catalyst converts substrate to product, influenced by substrate, enzyme levels, temperature, and pH.

Active Site Specific region on a catalyst where substrate molecules bind, enabling the conversion to product.

Substrate Concentration Amount of reactant available for binding, affecting the speed of product formation until all sites are occupied.

Enzyme Concentration Quantity of catalyst present, determining the number of available binding regions for reactants.

Saturation Condition where all binding regions are occupied, so adding more reactant does not increase conversion speed.

Unsaturated Condition State where not all binding regions are filled, allowing increased reactant to boost conversion speed.