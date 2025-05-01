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Enzyme Activity Rate at which a catalyst converts substrate to product, influenced by substrate, enzyme levels, temperature, and pH. Active Site Specific region on a catalyst where substrate molecules bind, enabling the conversion to product. Substrate Concentration Amount of reactant available for binding, affecting the speed of product formation until all sites are occupied. Enzyme Concentration Quantity of catalyst present, determining the number of available binding regions for reactants. Saturation Condition where all binding regions are occupied, so adding more reactant does not increase conversion speed. Unsaturated Condition State where not all binding regions are filled, allowing increased reactant to boost conversion speed. Optimal Temperature Specific heat level where a catalyst functions at maximum efficiency, often around 37°C for many biological catalysts. Denaturation Loss of three-dimensional structure, causing a catalyst to lose its ability to function properly. Optimal pH Specific acidity or alkalinity range where a catalyst operates most efficiently, varying by type. Physiological pH Acidity level near 7.4, typical for most biological systems, where many catalysts show peak efficiency. Pepsin Catalyst in the stomach with peak efficiency in highly acidic environments, optimal near pH 1.7. Amylase Catalyst in the mouth, functioning best in nearly neutral environments, optimal near pH 6.8. Arginase Catalyst with peak efficiency in basic environments, optimal near pH 9.4.
Factors Affecting Enzyme Activity definitions
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