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What is enzyme activity? Enzyme activity is the rate at which an enzyme catalyzes a substrate into a product. What happens to enzyme activity as substrate concentration increases before saturation? Enzyme activity increases as substrate concentration increases, as more substrates bind to available active sites. What is enzyme saturation? Enzyme saturation occurs when all enzyme active sites are occupied by substrates, and adding more substrate does not increase activity. How does adding more substrate affect enzyme activity after saturation is reached? After saturation, adding more substrate does not increase enzyme activity because all active sites are already occupied. How does enzyme concentration affect activity in a saturated environment? In a saturated environment, increasing enzyme concentration increases activity by providing more active sites for substrates. What happens if you add more enzyme in an unsaturated environment? Adding more enzyme in an unsaturated environment does not increase activity because there are already excess active sites with not enough substrate. How does temperature affect enzyme activity? Enzyme activity increases with temperature up to an optimal point, then decreases as the enzyme denatures at higher temperatures. What is the optimal temperature for most enzymes? The optimal temperature for most enzymes is around 37°C. What happens to enzyme activity above 50°C? Above 50°C, enzyme activity decreases because the enzyme denatures and loses its functional structure. How does pH affect enzyme activity? Each enzyme has an optimal pH range, and activity decreases outside this range; extreme pH values can denature the enzyme. What is the optimal pH for pepsin? The optimal pH for pepsin is 1.7, and it can function effectively between pH 0.7 and 2.7. What is the optimal pH for amylase? The optimal pH for amylase is 6.8, which is close to neutral. What is denaturation in the context of enzymes? Denaturation is the unfolding of an enzyme's 3D structure, which disrupts its function. Which four main factors affect enzyme activity? The four main factors are substrate concentration, enzyme concentration, temperature, and pH. Why does enzyme activity decrease when the enzyme is denatured? Enzyme activity decreases because denaturation disrupts the enzyme's structure, preventing it from functioning properly.
Factors Affecting Enzyme Activity quiz
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