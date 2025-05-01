What is enzyme activity? Enzyme activity is the rate at which an enzyme catalyzes a substrate into a product.

What happens to enzyme activity as substrate concentration increases before saturation? Enzyme activity increases as substrate concentration increases, as more substrates bind to available active sites.

What is enzyme saturation? Enzyme saturation occurs when all enzyme active sites are occupied by substrates, and adding more substrate does not increase activity.

How does adding more substrate affect enzyme activity after saturation is reached? After saturation, adding more substrate does not increase enzyme activity because all active sites are already occupied.

How does enzyme concentration affect activity in a saturated environment? In a saturated environment, increasing enzyme concentration increases activity by providing more active sites for substrates.

What happens if you add more enzyme in an unsaturated environment? Adding more enzyme in an unsaturated environment does not increase activity because there are already excess active sites with not enough substrate.