19. Enzymes
Factors Affecting Enzyme Activity
1
Factors Affecting Enzyme Activity Concept 1
2
Factors Affecting Enzyme Activity Concept 2
3
Factors Affecting Enzyme Activity Example 1
4
Pepsin, a peptidase that hydrolyzes proteins, functions in the stomach at an optimum pH of 1.5 to 2.0.
Which of the following would cause an increase in its activity?
A
Changing the pH to 8.0.
B
Running the reaction at 0ºC.
C
Increasing the concentration of pepsin two-fold.
D
Changing the aqueous environment temperature to 60ºC.
5
Sucrase has an optimum pH range of 4.5 – 7.0. Which of the following statements is true?
A
Addition of HCl to increase the pH to 9.0 would decrease its activity.
B
Sucrase as an enzyme would catalyze the hydrolysis of fructose.
C
The activity of sucrase would be greater at 100ºC than at 10ºC.
D
When [Sucrase] = 0.03 M and [Sucrose] = 0.055 M increasing [Sucrase] to 0.07 M will increase the activity.
