First Law of Thermodynamics Principle stating energy is neither created nor destroyed, only transferred between a studied substance and everything else.

System Substance or chemical reaction under observation, distinct from its container or external environment.

Surroundings Everything external to the studied substance, including containers, observers, and the universe.

Energy Transfer Movement of energy between a studied substance and its environment, occurring as heat or work.

Heat Thermal energy flowing from a hotter object to a colder one, represented by the variable q.

Work Energy associated with movement against gravity or an opposing force, represented by the variable w.