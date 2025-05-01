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First Law of Thermodynamics Principle stating energy is neither created nor destroyed, only transferred between a studied substance and everything else. System Substance or chemical reaction under observation, distinct from its container or external environment. Surroundings Everything external to the studied substance, including containers, observers, and the universe. Energy Transfer Movement of energy between a studied substance and its environment, occurring as heat or work. Heat Thermal energy flowing from a hotter object to a colder one, represented by the variable q. Work Energy associated with movement against gravity or an opposing force, represented by the variable w. Thermal Energy Form of energy related to temperature differences, responsible for heat flow between objects. Sign Convention Rule assigning positive or negative values to heat and work, depending on energy gain or loss by the system. q Symbol representing heat; positive when the system absorbs energy, negative when it releases energy. w Symbol representing work; negative when the system does work on its environment, positive when work is done on it. Opposing Force Resistance encountered by molecules during movement, such as gravity or pressure from a piston. Frictionless Piston Device allowing gas molecules to expand or contract without energy loss due to friction, used to illustrate work. Temperature Gradient Difference in temperature between two objects, driving the flow of thermal energy as heat. Energy Conservation Concept that total energy remains constant, only changing forms or locations within a system and its environment.
First Law of Thermodynamics definitions
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First Law of Thermodynamics
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