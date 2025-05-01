What does the first law of thermodynamics state about energy? It states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transferred between a system and its surroundings.

In thermodynamics, what is defined as the 'system'? The system is the substance or chemical reaction being studied or analyzed.

What are the 'surroundings' in a thermodynamic context? The surroundings include everything outside the system, such as the container, the environment, and the universe.

How can energy be transferred between a system and its surroundings? Energy can be transferred as heat (q) or work (w).

What does the variable 'q' represent in thermodynamics? 'q' represents heat, which is the flow of thermal energy from a higher temperature object to a lower temperature object.

What does the variable 'w' represent in thermodynamics? 'w' represents work, which is the movement of reacting molecules against gravity or an opposing force.