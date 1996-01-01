Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Energy, Rate and Equilibrium

First Law of Thermodynamics

Next Topic

The First Law of Thermodynamics states that energy cannot be created nor destroyed, but instead is transferred. 

Understanding the First Law of Thermodynamics

1

concept

First Law of Thermodynamics

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

example

First Law of Thermodynamics Example 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
3

concept

First Law of Thermodynamics

clock
51s
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1

Heat is the flow of thermal energy while work is the movement of reacting molecules.

4

concept

First Law of Thermodynamics

The video is coming soon
Was this helpful ?
0
5
Problem

What are the signs of q and w when a system loses heat while doing work on the surroundings?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.