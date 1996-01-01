Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
The First Law of Thermodynamics states that energy cannot be created nor destroyed, but instead is transferred.
First Law of Thermodynamics
Heat is the flow of thermal energy while work is the movement of reacting molecules.
What are the signs of q and w when a system loses heat while doing work on the surroundings?